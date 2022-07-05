The cause of his overdose? A counterfeit pill
Fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medications are flooding into our communities.
The pills look harmless. But they’re claiming the lives of Arizona youth at an alarming rate.
Here are three things you can do to change that:
Talk with your child about never taking a pill that’s not prescribed to them.
Monitor your child’s texts and social media.
Get the facts on Fentanyl at TalkNowAz.com.
Get free Narcan (naloxone)—a medication that reverses opioid overdoses—and learn how to use it from Coconino County Health & Human Services. Call (928) 679-7279 or email jkordosky@coconino.az.gov
Even if you don’t think your child is taking pills, talking with them could be the reason they never do.
More information is available at https://bit.ly/3muyxXT.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams Fourth of July fireworks a green light
- Grand Canyon reports 118 gastrointestinal illness cases in park
- Fourth of July parade and fireworks still set for July 4 in Williams
- Arrest made in Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff; fire estimated 4,000+ acres
- Grand Canyon warns of norovirus concerns for backcountry users and river trips
- Highway 89 closed north of Flagstaff because of the Pipeline Fire
- Obituary: Frank Orozco
- Monkeypox probably has arrived in Arizona Here’s what to know about the virus:
- Celebrate Fourth of July in Tusayan with laser and drone show
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: