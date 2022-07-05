OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The cause of his overdose? A counterfeit pill

Ethan was 16 when he died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl. (Photo/Coconino County Health and Human Services)

Ethan was 16 when he died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl. (Photo/Coconino County Health and Human Services)

By Coconino County Health and Human Services
Originally Published: July 5, 2022 2:51 p.m.

Fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medications are flooding into our communities.

The pills look harmless. But they’re claiming the lives of Arizona youth at an alarming rate.

The Rise of Fentanyl: Ethan's Story by MATFORCE AZ

Here are three things you can do to change that:

  1. Talk with your child about never taking a pill that’s not prescribed to them.

  2. Monitor your child’s texts and social media.

  3. Get the facts on Fentanyl at TalkNowAz.com.

photo

(Image/Coconino County Health and Human Services)

Get free Narcan (naloxone)—a medication that reverses opioid overdoses—and learn how to use it from Coconino County Health & Human Services. Call (928) 679-7279 or email jkordosky@coconino.az.gov

Even if you don’t think your child is taking pills, talking with them could be the reason they never do.

More information is available at https://bit.ly/3muyxXT.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State