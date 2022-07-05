Arizona State Parks launches new reservation system

PHOENIX — Arizona State Parks and Trails is updating its reservation system to support the needs of nearly three million visitors annually. The new system will be in place by July 25, 2022 and all existing reservations will be automatically transferred.

Blackout dates will be in place for reservations, gift cards, and annual passes during the final transition. Starting July 5, existing Arizona State Parks and Trails gift cards will not be accepted for purchases or reservations until the transition is complete. Also on July 5, no new sales of gift cards or annual passes will be available. No online or call center reservations will be accepted from July 15-19.

Updated features will include the ability to modify or cancel existing reservations online as well as select additional site amenities when making a reservation. Additionally, visitors will be able to make reservations at multiple parks on one transaction. The system will continue to be optimized with new features and tools to meet the diverse needs of Arizona state parks and the growing number of visitors. People are encouraged to sign up for the Arizona State Parks and Trails monthly newsletter for additional details and park news, activities, and events year-round.

“Millions of families and outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the beauty and accessibility of Arizona’s state parks each year. As visitors to our parks increase, we wanted to enhance the user experience and meet the needs of these customers,” said Bob Broscheid, director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. “We are pleased to introduce the new system to make the reservation process even more convenient for travelers both near and far.”

The new system will allow access to parks across the state, supporting RV, tent, cabin, and event reservations as well as tours at both Kartchner Caverns State Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park. Once the update is complete, visitors will once again be able to make reservations for up to a year in advance. The Arizona State Parks and Trails reservations system will be available online at AZStateParks.com or by calling 877-MY-PARKS.

"We are excited about partnering with Arizona’s dedicated team of park professionals to help connect citizens to your Gold Medal park system,” said Bill Bryan, vice president of US eDirect North America. “Together we will strive to make it easier than ever to plan your day in the park so you spend more time recreating and less time in line or online making a booking."

In addition to the new reservation system, Arizona State Parks is also updating its cancellation and modification policies, reducing its reservation fees, and including refundable cleaning deposits for cabin stays. All new reservations will now be available starting at 8 a.m., rather than midnight, to facilitate easier access to reservations a year in advance.

For more information about the new reservation system and policy updates, visit AZStateParks.com/Changes.

Information provided by Arizona State Parks