OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ADOT: Are you putting me on?

A historic ADOT photo shows new signage encouraging seatbelt safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 47 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing a restraint. (Photo/ADOT)

A historic ADOT photo shows new signage encouraging seatbelt safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 47 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing a restraint. (Photo/ADOT)

By John LaBarbera, ADOT Communications
Originally Published: July 5, 2022 2:53 p.m.

Today, we throwback to a time when seatbelts had just transitioned from vehicular novelty to safety necessity.

These two men, possibly representatives of ADOT’s predecessor, the Arizona Highway Department, are presenting Arizona Governor Jack Williams with a sign that encourages motorists to wear their seatbelts.

At the time, though, there were no laws on the books regarding the use of seatbelts. In fact, the first seatbelt law didn’t go into effect in the United States until New York enacted one in 1984.

Seatbelts were first offered as an option by major automobile manufacturers in the mid 1950s and didn’t become standard until almost decade later.

While this photograph did not come with an exact date in our archives, judging from the fashions worn by these gentlemen, we guess this meeting took place during Willams’ first term as Governor, which began January 1967.

Encouraging seatbelt use is certainly not an old fashioned warning from a bygone era.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 47 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing a restraint.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State