Registration begins for Williams youth football and cheer

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Registration has begun for Williams Youth Football and Cheer. Players and cheerleaders ages 5-8 can register for the Tigers and ages 9-11 for the Bengals.

The Bengals’ and Tigers’ seasons begin July 25 and run through the first week of November. The first two weeks include daily intensive conditioning. Practices taper back to three days per week until games begin, depending on weather.

The teams will play some home games and some away games with teams such as Bagdad, Wickenburg, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Camp Verde and Cottonwood.

Anyone interested in signing up can register July 5 and July 12 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the parking lot next to Dairy Queen, or July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Williams High School practice fields.

A fundraising raffle and carwash will be coming soon.

Registration forms are available at Superior Propane or by email at charlenereidhead1224@gmail.com.

More information about Williams Youth Football can be found by contacting Shellie Mena at shellie.mena77@gmail.com.