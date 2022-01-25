OFFERS
Vikings girls and boys take losses to Mogollon and Joseph City

Viking Kadence Orozco plays in an earlier season game. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 25, 2022 11:32 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Vikings basketball teams struggled last week with losses to Mogollon and Joseph City.

The Lady Vikes had a close game with the Mustangs, but ultimately fell 48-42 to the team. The boys game, however, was a blowout with the Vikings losing 76-48.

Both Vikings teams beat Ash Fork again, but lost to Joseph City. The girls lost, 53-37, and the boys, 67-58.

Shaelee Echeverria scored 17 points for the Lady Vikings against Mogollon. She made 3 for 5 in 3-pointers and had 13 rebounds.

Oryn Orzoco and Danny Siegfried were the high scorers for the Vikings against Joseph City, with 13 and 14 respectively.

Bob Shepherd led the team with 10 rebounds, followed by Preston Ford with seven.

The Vikings next face Mayer on the road Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

