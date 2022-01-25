Coconino County schedules interviews for GCUSD seat

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Interviews are being scheduled by Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget has for the Governing School Board Member open seats at Grand Canyon Unified School District #4.

An advisory committee will be assembled consisting of a district resident, district teacher and two current board members to conduct interviews and advise Mango-Paget on the appointments.

The superintendent is also seeking public input regarding the appointment of the Governing Board Member open seats at Grand Canyon Unified School District.

Comments can be submitted to Mango-Paget at cmango- paget@coconino.az.gov through Jan. 28.

Candidates seeking appointment are Donald Christopher, Kate Densmore, Chalmer (Pete) Robert Shearer and Holly Reinesch

The appointment may be announced on or prior to Jan. 31 and will be valid through Dec. 31.

More information is available from the office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or mcampbelll@coconino.az.gov.

Information provided by Coconino County