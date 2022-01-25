Coconino County to host 2022 Spelling Bee

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Lilian Auld, a fourth grade student at Williams Elementary-Middle School will represent Williams at the 2022 Coconino County Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee takes place Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Mini Auditorium at Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel Street in Flagstaff.

The annual county bee is hosted by the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools and Education Service Agency.

Auld took first place Dec. 15 at Williams Elementary-Middle School with the word ‘spatula.’ At the bee, Laila Trujillo, also in fourth grade, placed second and Solomon Beebe, a third grade student, won third place.

The 2022 Coconino County Spelling Bee consists of home, public, charter and private school-students from throughout the county who won their school or district spelling bee.

To promote safety, the following practices will be observed throughout the duration of the County Spelling Bee:

Only two guests per participant will be admitted.

All participants and guests will need to maintain a social distance of six feet. Seating will be spaced accordingly.

Masks are required for all guests. Participants (spellers) will be required to wear masks while on stage. Once a speller is at the microphone, they may remove their mask to spell the presented word. To ensure each speller can hear their required word, the pronouncer will wear a clear, full-face shield.

The event will be streamed live online for family and friends to watch.

The winner of the county spelling bee will advance to compete with other top spellers at the state level. The Arizona Educational Foundation State Spelling Bee is scheduled for March 19 at Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 North 16th Street, Phoenix, Arizona.

The winner of the state bee will represent Arizona at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. June 2.

More information is available from the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or mcampbelll@coconino.az.gov.