Around the Rim: week of Jan. 26

Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers

Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in desperate need of volunteers. The operation is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m., and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. More information is available by emailing gcfoodpantryinc@gmail.com. or calling (928) 707-2755.

Tusayan ice rink

The Tusayan Ice Rink, located between McDonald’s and the Grand Hotel, is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon - 7 p.m. Reservations can be made for Monday and Thursday by calling (928) 638-9909.

Grand Canyon COVID-19 booster/vaccine event Jan. 29

Those in need of a Moderna booster or COVID-19 vaccine can receive them Jan. 29 at North Country Healthcare at Grand Canyon Clinic. Insurance will be billed for those patients who have it. There will be no-cost to patients with or without insurance. More information and to make an appointment is available at (928) 638-2551. Grand Canyon Clinic continues to offer COVID-19 testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, by appointment only.

COVID-19 testing

Northern Arizona Healthcare has partnered with Premier Lab Solutions to offer expanded COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff. The new mobile testing site is located at Elk’s Lodge #499 on N. San Francisco Street. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Members of the public may drive up without an appointment during testing times.

Free at home COVID-19 testing

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at home COVID-19 tests, according to Coconino County Health Department. These tests are free. Orders usually ship within 7-12 days. More information is available at covidtests.gov.



Chase Bank to close Feb. 8

Chase Bank will be closing its Grand Canyon branch Feb. 8. A walk-up ATM will remain at the current location. This ATM allows customers to conduct more than 70 percent of routine banking transactions.

Kolb Studio exhibit to change Jan. 25



After a successful four-month run, the 2021 Celebration of Art exhibition has concluded. Starting Jan. 25, ‘The Amazing Kolb Brothers: A Grand Life at Grand Canyon’, returns to Kolb Studio. The exhibit tells the story of pioneer photographers Emery and Ellsworth Kolb who helped turn the Grand Canyon into a national icon.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month between 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 605-472-5380, Access Code: 639046.



Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

