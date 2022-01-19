Arizona COVID-19 cases rise by more than 300 percent in one week

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Jan. 12, Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux announced a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, up from 5,986 per day the previous week to 13,395 per day.

On Jan. 15, the Arizona Department of Health updated its data to reflect nearly 25,000 cases, amounting to a 317 percent increase.

Saturday's total is Arizona's highest so far, topping the previous record of nearly 20,000 cases Jan. 14.

"The current spike in cases is straining Arizona's hospitals," the department of health tweeted. "Help them by getting vaccinated/ boosted, staying home if sick, masking up, maintaining distance and following other steps.”

At Grand Canyon, Drapeaux echoed the department of health's message:

"Even though many of us have heard that omicron is less virulent than previous variants that does not mean people aren't getting sick, nor does it mean that hospitals are not being overwhelmed, and we don't want to add to any stress by adding to the workload,” he said.

According to Drapeaux, cases have risen in Grand Canyon National Park by 31 percent since Dec. 26.

Since March 2020, the 86023 zip code, which includes Grand Canyon National Park and Tusayan, has recorded a total of 312 cases of COVID-19.

As of Jan. 12, 113 of those cases have been inside the park, according to Drapeaux.

The combined population for GCNP and Tusayan is approximately 2,536.

Experts recommend high-filtration masks to protect against omicron

On Jan. 14, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated their mask guidance for Americans, providing clarity around the subject of which masks offer a greater level of protection.

"These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years," the agency stated.

The new guidance recommends wearing the most protective respirator or mask available that is comfortable, as well as wearing it correctly and consistently.

Additionally, the guidance states that some masks provide better protection than others.

"Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting (National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety)- approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection," the CDC said.

In Grand Canyon, Drapeaux made similar recommendations, and provided an explanation of the differences in the 3 most widely-available high filtration masks- the N95, KN95 and KF94, which claim to filter out at least 94-95 percent of airborne particles.

"The difference between the three masks come down to which country or organization certified the mask," he said. "The U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) certifies the N95 mask while the KN95 masks are manufactured in China and meet Chinese standards, and the KF94 masks meet Korean standards."

While authentic N95 and KN95 masks are readily available, the CDC has issued a warning about counterfeits circulating in the market.

According to the CDC, about 60 percent of KN95 respirators in the United States are counterfeit and do not meet NIOSH requirements.

Biden to increase free COVID-19 tests, N95s and other resources

On Jan. 13, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will increase the amount of free rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to 1 billion as part of the effort to combat the omicron variant.

In addition to the tests, free N95 masks will be available via a forthcoming federal website, which is expected to launch next week.

Also beginning next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will be deployed to various areas across the country to help overwhelmed facilities experiencing staff shortages.

While acknowledging the country's collective frustration regarding the pandemic in a press statement earlier this week, Biden maintained that the situation remains a "pandemic of the unvaccinated".

Arizona ICU beds near capacity

As the omicron variant continues to spread, more than 30 states across the country, including Arizona have reached a 70 percent or higher ICU bed capacity, according to a Jan. 13 report by the Associated Press.

On Jan. 11, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer for Banner Health, Arizona’s largest health care network, stated that 90 percent of COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds are unvaccinated.

Despite the majority (63 percent) of the Grand Canyon community being fully vaccinated, Drapeaux urged community members to refrain from having personal gatherings until community transmission declines.

According to Coconino County's most recent data, the region is experiencing a greater than 10% positive test rate, which translates to the highest level of community transmission.

"Now is not time to let our guard down, let's do our part in doing vaccinations, boosters and masks," Drapeaux said. "These are simple solutions and our key to keeping yourself and our loved ones safe and healthy."

Grand Canyon Clinic offering tests, upcoming vaccination events

Grand Canyon Clinic, located at 1 Clinic Rd. in Grand Canyon, continues to offer COVID-19 testing Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by appointment only.

Tests are administered at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, and at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, with limited availability.

The next vaccination event for booster shots will take place at the clinic Jan. 20, while a county-sponsored event is being planned for February, according to Drapeaux.

To schedule a test or vaccination appointment, call the clinic directly at (928) 638-2551.