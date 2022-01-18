OFFERS
Northern Arizona Healthcare to offer expanded COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff

During the week of Jan. 2-8 a total of 3,085 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Coconino County. The rise in cases has created a demand for test kits across the state. (Graphic/Coconino County)

Originally Published: January 18, 2022 11:17 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) has recently partnered with Premier Lab Solutions to offer expanded COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff.

The new mobile testing site, located at Elk’s Lodge #499 at 2101 N. San Francisco Street in Flagstaff, will be open to the public starting Jan. 18. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Members of the public can drive up, without an appointment during testing times.

Individuals that do want to make an appointment may register on the Premier Lab Solutions website at: premierlabsolutions.com/covid-19/appointment.

Premier Lab Solutions will process insurance and send to HRSA as needed, which may result in limited out of pocket costs, if any, for the public. These dates and times are subject to change at any time.

A total of 31,868 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among Coconino County residents from March 15, 2020 – Jan. 8, 2022.

From Jan. 2-8, there have been a total of 3,085 positive cases in Coconino County.

More information is available at www.premierlabsolutions.com.

