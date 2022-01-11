Meeting for proposed Airport Road development not on Jan. 13 agenda

The proposed development on Airport Road will not be heard at the Jan. 13 Williams City Council meeting.

The proposal went before the Williams Planning and Zoning Committee Dec. 16, with the possibility of going before the city council in January.

The proposed Phantom Ranch Village, is an 87-acre residential development to be located between Grand Canyon Boulevard and Airport Road, which would include single family homes, apartments, townhomes and commercial space.

During the Dec. 16 meeting, developers were met with some local opposition and concerns about the development.