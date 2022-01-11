Little League sign-ups underway for 2022

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Spring and summer youth sports programs in Williams are gearing up. Little League baseball and softball signups are underway with the season set to begin in April.

An early registration has begun for the program. Registration is $50 until Jan. 31, after that it will be $60.

Registration for Majors and Juniors baseball and softball is accepted until March 1, and registration for Minor Baseball and T- ball continues until April 1. After those dates a late fee of $10 is imposed.

The Williams Little League has four divisions for boys and girls ages 4-15. Parents can use the Little League Age Calculator (https://www.littleleague.org/play-little-league/determine-league-age/) to determine which division a child should be placed. T-Ball and Minors are classified under Little League Baseball.

Often, a family’s first introduction to Little League is the T-Ball program. T-Ball is the entry level division for players, league age 4-6. The experience is grounded in fun, fitness and fundamentals.

The Minor League baseball program is for boys and girls league age 6-9. A player who is six for the current season and has played a year in T-Ball is eligible to participate in a coach-pitch division.

The Little League Majors division is for boys league age 9 -12. The diamond used is a 60-foot diamond and the pitching distance is 46 feet. The Little League Majors softball division is for girls league age 9-12. The field uses a 60-foot diamond and a 40 foot pitching distance.

The Junior League baseball division is a program for boys league age 13-15, using a conventional 90-foot diamond with a pitching distance of 60 feet, 6 inches. The Junior league softball division is a program for players league age 13-15, and uses a conventional 60-foot diamond with a 43-foot pitching distance.

Parents are strongly encouraged to become involved in Little League. After completing a Little League volunteer application and passing a required background check, parents may help with practices, and be eligible as coaches, managers, umpires, local league board members and other volunteer positions within the league. Families are also encouraged to volunteer to help staff the cook shack during the season, general help around the field including hanging sponsorship banners, announce games, scorekeeping and more.

Williams Little League is part of the Diamondbacks grant program, which completely outfits the players in Diamondback uniforms.

Each team is represented by different colors and each player will be able to choose their size.

Skills assessment dates, which are required for all Majors and Juniors baseball and softball players, are scheduled for Feb. 26 and March 5 at 1 p.m. at Cureton Park. New Majors and Juniors players must attend one of those dates. There is no skills assessment for T-ball and Minors players.

Juniors baseball and softball teams will begin practices once the high school seasons end.

Families can register using prior years’ accounts. Anyone who has trouble registering can email the board at williamslittleleague@gmail.com

More information and to register for Little League programs visit williamslittleleague.com and register online.

Completed volunteer applications with a copy of a driver’s license can be emailed to williamslittleleague@gmail.com.