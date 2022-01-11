American Pickers wants your treasures

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads and wants to explore your hidden treasure.

This March, American Pickers is planning to return to Arizona to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

According to the show, they hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them,” film producers stated in a recent press release.

American Pickers stated they will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC while in the area.

“We are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories,” producers stated.

American Pickers is looking for individuals with large, private collections or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through. Those interested should send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. More information is available on their website or on Facebook at GotAPick.

American Pickers is produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on History.