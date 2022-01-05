OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Jan. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New rule prohibiting use of trail cameras for the take of wildlife now in effect
Trail camera use for personal enjoyment, photography, or protecting property still allowed

AZGFD has modified trail camera usage.

AZGFD has modified trail camera usage.

Originally Published: January 5, 2022 1:54 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters are reminded the new Arizona Game and Fish Commission rule R12-4-303.A.5, which states that a person shall not use a trail camera for the purposes of taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife, became effective Jan. 1.

The commission unanimously approved the rule at its June 2021 meeting in Payson after an extensive public input process.

A prohibition on the use of “live action” trail cameras for taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife had already been in effect since 2018.

The new prohibition does not apply to other uses of a trail camera such as research, general photography and security. However, any photograph or data captured by a trail camera after Jan. 1, and used for the take or aiding in the take of wildlife will be unlawful, even if that was not the initial intended use of the trail camera.

Information provided by AZGFD

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State