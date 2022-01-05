New rule prohibiting use of trail cameras for the take of wildlife now in effect

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters are reminded the new Arizona Game and Fish Commission rule R12-4-303.A.5, which states that a person shall not use a trail camera for the purposes of taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife, became effective Jan. 1.

The commission unanimously approved the rule at its June 2021 meeting in Payson after an extensive public input process.

A prohibition on the use of “live action” trail cameras for taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife had already been in effect since 2018.

The new prohibition does not apply to other uses of a trail camera such as research, general photography and security. However, any photograph or data captured by a trail camera after Jan. 1, and used for the take or aiding in the take of wildlife will be unlawful, even if that was not the initial intended use of the trail camera.

Information provided by AZGFD