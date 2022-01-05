New rule prohibiting use of trail cameras for the take of wildlife now in effect
Trail camera use for personal enjoyment, photography, or protecting property still allowed
PHOENIX — Arizona hunters are reminded the new Arizona Game and Fish Commission rule R12-4-303.A.5, which states that a person shall not use a trail camera for the purposes of taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife, became effective Jan. 1.
The commission unanimously approved the rule at its June 2021 meeting in Payson after an extensive public input process.
A prohibition on the use of “live action” trail cameras for taking or locating or aiding in the take of wildlife had already been in effect since 2018.
The new prohibition does not apply to other uses of a trail camera such as research, general photography and security. However, any photograph or data captured by a trail camera after Jan. 1, and used for the take or aiding in the take of wildlife will be unlawful, even if that was not the initial intended use of the trail camera.
Information provided by AZGFD
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Man killed in head on collision in Williams Thursday
- Update: Highway 89 reopens after police shoot, kill armed suspect in Paulden
- Obituary: Marty Yerian
- 'Glamping’ development proposed for Cooper Ranch in Williams
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Highway 89 closed after police shoot, kill armed suspect in Paulden
- Obituary: Rochonne "Shonny" Bria
- More snow on the way tonight for Williams and northern Arizona
- Fire destroys residence in Parks
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: