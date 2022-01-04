OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Senior spotlight: Kaylee Loomer

Kaylee Loomer. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Kaylee Loomer. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: January 4, 2022 1:05 p.m.

Kaylee is a senior at Williams High School. She moved to Williams six months ago from Big Bear, California.

“I miss my friends, but I like it here a lot,” she said.

In high school, Kaylee ran cross country and tried out for basketball. She enjoys snowboarding outside of school.

“Every year I would go snowboarding. I was with the Big Bear team,” she said. “That was one of my favorite things and in the summer I skateboard.”

Kaylee’s favorite classes in high school are English and art. She also enjoyed math and history.

“I liked everything but mostly English,” she said.

She said one of the teachers that inspired her was her English teacher from her high school in Big Bear.

“He was the coolest teacher ever,” she said.

Kaylee said at Williams High School she has enjoyed culinary class and Mrs. Schober’s class.

Kaylee said her best memories in high school were traveling with her cross country team and snowboarding with friends.

In her down time, Kaylee enjoys reading, drawing, skateboarding and playing video games. She has also recently started roller skating.

Outside of school, Kaylee works at Brewed Awakenings Coffee Shop.

After graduation, Kaylee plans to get her real estate license and start her own online business. She wants to be able to travel in her free time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State