Senior spotlight: Kaylee Loomer

Kaylee is a senior at Williams High School. She moved to Williams six months ago from Big Bear, California.

“I miss my friends, but I like it here a lot,” she said.

In high school, Kaylee ran cross country and tried out for basketball. She enjoys snowboarding outside of school.

“Every year I would go snowboarding. I was with the Big Bear team,” she said. “That was one of my favorite things and in the summer I skateboard.”

Kaylee’s favorite classes in high school are English and art. She also enjoyed math and history.

“I liked everything but mostly English,” she said.

She said one of the teachers that inspired her was her English teacher from her high school in Big Bear.

“He was the coolest teacher ever,” she said.

Kaylee said at Williams High School she has enjoyed culinary class and Mrs. Schober’s class.

Kaylee said her best memories in high school were traveling with her cross country team and snowboarding with friends.



In her down time, Kaylee enjoys reading, drawing, skateboarding and playing video games. She has also recently started roller skating.

Outside of school, Kaylee works at Brewed Awakenings Coffee Shop.

After graduation, Kaylee plans to get her real estate license and start her own online business. She wants to be able to travel in her free time.