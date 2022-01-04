Community calendar: week of Jan. 5

AZGFD hunt guidelines available for public review/comment

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s proposed game management hunt guidelines for the fall 2023 through spring 2028 hunting seasons are now available for review. The department will accept public comments on those hunt guidelines for 30 days beginning Jan. 1. Comments can be submitted by email to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov, or by mail addressed to: Hunt Guidelines, Arizona Game and Fish Department, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.

Winter pile burns planned for Kaibab National Forest

Prescribed fire pile burning will be occurring across the south zone of the Kaibab National Forest beginning the first week of January on both the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts.



