Thu, Feb. 24
Snowfall closes Interstate 40 segments in northern Arizona

Rural mail carrier Dana Stonionis Salmon encountered a FedEx truck stuck on a rural forest road between Ash Fork and Williams the morning of Feb. 23. Interstate 40 between Ash Fork and Williams was closed several hours and some travelers attempted to go around the closure via unmaintained roads. (Photo courtesy Dana Stonionis Salmon)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 23, 2022 2:01 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - A storm dropping heavy snow in parts of Arizona's high country hampered travel and closed schools in some areas Wednesday.

Drivers attempting to use backroads ran into trouble, with a reported FedEx truck stuck on a dirt road between Ash Fork and Williams.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning extending into Wednesday evening for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau and the White Mountains.

Expected maximum snow accumulations into Thursday in higher elevations ranged up to 14 inches (35.5 centimeters).

Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed Wednesday east of Kingman and Ash Fork with traffic being rerouted onto other highways, the state Department of Transportation said.

Portions of I-40 from Williams to Flagstaff were at a standstill with blowing snow.

Portions of State Route 87, a major route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona, were closed between Payson and Winslow, the department said.

Schools were closed in several communities, including Flagstaff where Northern Arizona University delayed opening its campus until 10 a.m., canceling all classes before that time.

Flagstaff and Coconino County officials said plows were keeping roads open but warned of icy and snow-packed conditions and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, rain fell in some desert areas, including parts of metro Phoenix.

