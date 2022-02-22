Tusayan to hold election for water utility purchase
Council members vote to hold special election Aug. 2
By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 22, 2022 10:46 a.m.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tusayan woman killed after vehicle collides with a tree in Grand Canyon National Park
- Child dies after being struck by vehicle on Hwy 180 near Flagstaff
- Pilot escapes injury in airplane crash near Williams
- Canyon Coaster Park hopeful for spring opening
- Williams Police investigate disturbance at WEMS
- Scaled-back development on Airport Road to go before Williams Planning and Zoning
- Williams City Council cancels Kiwanis swap meet permit
- Snowfall closes Interstate 40 segments in northern Arizona
- Obituary: Rodolfo (Rudy) Sanchez
- AutoCamp public hearing could be postponed as USFS questions road access
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: