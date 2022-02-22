Snow on the way for Williams and northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – A winter storm warning is in effect for northern Arizona tonight, Feb. 22.

After reaching highs in the 60s last week, snow is on the way for Williams and parts of northern Arizona.

High winds are already being observed in northern Arizona, and snow is on the way this afternoon, with up to 8 inches of snow predicted for the Williams area, and up to 6 inches for Grand Canyon's North Rim. Approximately an inch is expected for Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Parks and Flagstaff could get 8 -12 inches.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected with strong winds bringing blowing snow and whiteout conditions beginning this afternoon. Accumulations of snow and ice are expected on roadways.

Gusty southwest winds will occur today, and will continue through Thursday morning, Feb. 23. Wind gusts up to 21 mph will be likely across the lower elevations tonight. Spotty power outages could be possible.

Areas of accumulating snow will be likely above 5,000 feet tonight into early Thursday morning. Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,500 feet tonight into early Thursday, leading to areas of reduced visibility.

The high for the day is expected to reach 35 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 11 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Snow flurries have begun and could be heavy at times, with widespread snow, mainly between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The low temperature tonight will be around 17 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest between 16 to 26 mph, and decreasing after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Following the storm, Thursday will become sunny, with a high near 30 and breezy. Temperatures will remain in the high 30s and low 40s throughout the rest of the week, with no more precipitation forecasted.