Grand Canyon warns against feeding coyotes

Grand Canyon National Park is warning visitors against feeding coyotes amid reports of a coyote with sarcoptic mange roaming on the South Rim.

According to the park, the coyote has been surviving this way for some time and is being monitored by park biologists.

Rangers warn that human food should never be a part of a coyote’s diet—it can change their gut flora which impacts their nutrition, immune function and even their behavior. An animal can become much more susceptible to diseases such as mange when their immune system is compromised from poor nutrition.