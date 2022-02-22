OFFERS
Auto Camp proposal scheduled for county P&Z meeting Feb. 23
Continuance has been requested for new hearing date of May 25

Cooper Ranch is located off Cataract Road in Williams. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 12:06 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A proposed “glamping” project in Williams is coming before Coconino Planning & Zoning Feb. 23.

However, according to Coconino County Planner Bob Short, county staff is requesting a 90-day continuance at that hearing to provide time to address issues raised by Kaibab National Forest related to access to Cooper Ranch. Staff is recommending the hearing be moved to May 25.

The meeting is a public hearing that will be on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Visit coconino.az.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission-and-Board-4/ for a link to the meeting.

