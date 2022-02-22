Auto Camp proposal scheduled for county P&Z meeting Feb. 23

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A proposed “glamping” project in Williams is coming before Coconino Planning & Zoning Feb. 23.

However, according to Coconino County Planner Bob Short, county staff is requesting a 90-day continuance at that hearing to provide time to address issues raised by Kaibab National Forest related to access to Cooper Ranch. Staff is recommending the hearing be moved to May 25.

The meeting is a public hearing that will be on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Visit coconino.az.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission-and-Board-4/ for a link to the meeting.