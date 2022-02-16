Obituary: Dennis Marvin Finch
Dennis Marvin Finch, 81, of Clinton Utah, peacefully passed away on February 13, 2022 in his home.
Dennis was born in November of 1940 in Walkermine California. He was married to his wife, Sonja for 46 years. “Mr. Finch” worked as an educator for over 40 years. He was an avid fisherman and birder. He loved reading and telling stories. In his later years, Dennis used his love of poetry to express how he felt about the things that were most important to him. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was actively involved in his church in various callings.
Dennis is survived by his sweetheart, Sonja, his brother Gary, eight children - Debby, David, Shauna, Amy, Jen, Joel, Sharlene, and Teddy - and their spouses, 26 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson and one sweet great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Friday, February 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com
