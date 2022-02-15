WHS senior spotlight: Xavier Shepherd
Xavier is a senior at Williams High School.
He has attended school in Williams since seventh grade. He moved to Williams from Mesa.
Xavier played football and basketball at the high school. He played wide receiver and defensive back on the football team.
Some of Xavier’s favorite classes have been math and English.
“I really like those subjects,” he said.
Xavier said some of his favorite teachers are Mr. Brownlee, Mrs. Montgomery and Mrs. Schober..
“Brownlee has been a great help all through high school,” he said.
Xavier said his favorite memories will be of walking into the school for the first time.
“I will always remember those first steps,” he said. “And hanging with some of the older students and hearing their experiences.”
He said his trips with the athletic teams, and winning the state football championship are also great memories.
Outside of school, Xavier works at Old Trails True Value.
In his free time he likes to play sports and spend time with his friends and family. He also enjoys camping.
After graduation, Xavier hopes to get a football scholarship to Southeastern Oklahoma or Ottawa College.
He would like to study human science and become a personal trainer.
