Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon incidents include vehicle accidents, public intoxication, DUI

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending Jan. 29.

On Jan. 17, rangers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Village Loop. The victim suffered minor leg injuries when they were struck by a vehicle while using a cross-walk. The suspect vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla with Arizona license plate, did not stop. Rangers searched for a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description, but were unable to locate.

On Jan. 19, during a routine traffic stop by rangers, the driver, a 57-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, was determined to have a felony arrest warrant for embezzlement in the state of Montana. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the Coconino County Detention Center for transfer to the Montana Justice System.

On Jan. 20, rangers received a report for a possible DUI/disorderly conduct in Trailer Village. The reporting party stated that they came in contact with a female in the laundry facility who they did not recognize and appeared intoxicated. When asked for identification, the female became aggravated and argumentative. The suspect then left the facility in a vehicle. Rangers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or suspect.

On Jan. 22, approximately 3-5 inches of snow fell during the afternoon and evening, causing numerous stuck vehicles and slide-offs in the area of Buggeln Hill on State Route 64. Rangers closed East Rim Drive to clear all the vehicles from the roadway and allow roads to plow and cinder.



On Jan. 24, rangers received a report of a fight in progress between two intoxicated males outside of a Village apartment complex. Rangers detained a 29-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, who admitted to being intoxicated and in a physical altercation. The other involved party, a 39-year-old male resident of Ganado, Arizona, fled the scene, but returned a short while later. Both subjects were cited into court for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

On Jan. 25, rangers stopped a vehicle for multiple lane violations on State Route 64. An investigation determined the operator, a 24-year-old male resident of Grundy, Illinois, was impaired and unable to operate a vehicle safely. The suspect was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs and other traffic offenses.

On Jan. 29, rangers responded to a second-hand report of a sex assault at a residence in Grand Canyon Village. A multi-day investigation was conducted. Investigation determined that a sexual assault did not occur. As a result of the investigation, several parties were issued warnings for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

There were four assault and disorderly conduct offenses, eight traffic offenses, two drug and alcohol offenses (not DUI), one DUI offense, one motor vehicle crashes, three natural resources incidents, one commercial incident and two welfare check/emotionally disturbed person responses.