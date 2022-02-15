OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Feb. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon National Park celebrates 28 days of Black History

A historic black and white photo from 1934 with a line of Civilian Conservation Corps men working on a trail down in the Grand Canyon. The rim of the canyon can be seen high above them. (Photo/NPS)

A historic black and white photo from 1934 with a line of Civilian Conservation Corps men working on a trail down in the Grand Canyon. The rim of the canyon can be seen high above them. (Photo/NPS)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: February 15, 2022 12:20 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Feb. 1, individuals and organizations across America, including Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP), began the annual observance of Black History Month.

Black History Month’s roots go back as far as 1926, when historian Carter G. Woodson designated the second week of February to promote awareness and preservation of black history.

“If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated,” Woodson said.

Over the years, through promotion by African-American newspapers and various education departments, especially Kent State University, the annual tradition became a month-long observance.

The movement then received official recognition by President Gerald Ford in 1976, and has since become a fixture of American tradition.

In GCNP, the tradition is honored by the promotion of an interactive calendar available via the park’s website, entitled “28 days of Black History,” which is based on Woodson’s teachings.

“Dr. Woodson and his colleagues created tools that teachers could use in schools to teach black history during the week-long (now month-long) celebration,” the website states. “They made lesson plans, scripts for history plays, and educational posters featuring important dates and people in history.”

According to the website, the day-by-day virtual calendar is intended to be used during February or any time to learn about black history preserved in national parks or through National Park Service programs.

“As we enter week 2 of Black History Month, I wanted to remind everyone that black history is American history, not just this month but every month,” said GCNP Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux at a recent stakeholder meeting.

Drapeaux also mentioned that NPS Director Charles F. “Chuck” Sams wrote in to GCNP and stated that (Sams) was proud to see (NPS) places and people striving to tell a story of America by “acknowledging our shortcomings, celebrating our triumphs, and looking into the future”.

To view 28 Days of Black History, visit the park's website.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State