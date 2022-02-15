Grand Canyon National Park celebrates 28 days of Black History
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Feb. 1, individuals and organizations across America, including Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP), began the annual observance of Black History Month.
Black History Month’s roots go back as far as 1926, when historian Carter G. Woodson designated the second week of February to promote awareness and preservation of black history.
“If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated,” Woodson said.
Over the years, through promotion by African-American newspapers and various education departments, especially Kent State University, the annual tradition became a month-long observance.
The movement then received official recognition by President Gerald Ford in 1976, and has since become a fixture of American tradition.
In GCNP, the tradition is honored by the promotion of an interactive calendar available via the park’s website, entitled “28 days of Black History,” which is based on Woodson’s teachings.
“Dr. Woodson and his colleagues created tools that teachers could use in schools to teach black history during the week-long (now month-long) celebration,” the website states. “They made lesson plans, scripts for history plays, and educational posters featuring important dates and people in history.”
According to the website, the day-by-day virtual calendar is intended to be used during February or any time to learn about black history preserved in national parks or through National Park Service programs.
“As we enter week 2 of Black History Month, I wanted to remind everyone that black history is American history, not just this month but every month,” said GCNP Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux at a recent stakeholder meeting.
Drapeaux also mentioned that NPS Director Charles F. “Chuck” Sams wrote in to GCNP and stated that (Sams) was proud to see (NPS) places and people striving to tell a story of America by “acknowledging our shortcomings, celebrating our triumphs, and looking into the future”.
To view 28 Days of Black History, visit the park's website.
