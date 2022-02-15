Grand Canyon Clinic adjusts testing options as COVID-19 cases decline

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As COVID-19 infection rates have been decreasing across Arizona (from 14,700 per day last week to 7,400 per day this week), North Country HealthCare’s Grand Canyon Clinic has adjusted its testing options.

On Feb. 9, Grand Canyon National Park Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux announced the clinic will no longer be offering COVID-19 testing to patients unless they are seen by providers first.

“Patients may schedule an appointment or come in for a walk- in,” Drapeaux said. “The clinic will no longer do routine (COVID-19) testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at scheduled times.”

According to Drapeaux, the change is being made due to shortages in staffing and testing supplies, and to ensure that resources available are being used as efficiently as possible.

For those interested in testing for COVID-19, the clinic is now offering telehealth appointments for evaluation prior to testing.

“Consults by telehealth are available for those who are symptomatic or have been exposed,” Drapeaux stated.

More information is available from the clinic at (928) 638-2551, or visit northcountryhealthcare.org.

Tusayan vaccination event

On Feb. 22 the Coconino County Health and Human Services vaccination team will return to Tusayan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The team will be set up at the Tusayan Fire District station, located at 408 AZ-64, next to the IMAX Theatre.

For more information, call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at (928) 679-7300.