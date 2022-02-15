OFFERS
Applicants sought for Grand Canyon School Governing Board

Originally Published: February 15, 2022 12:03 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking an applicant for a vacant seat on the Grand Canyon Unified School District #4 Governing Board.

Applicants must reside in the school district and be registered to vote in Arizona. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.

Interested applicants can download an application online and email to cmango- paget@coconino.az.gov or fax to (928) 526-1469. All applications must have a live signature and be mailed to 2384 N. Steves Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 by March 14.

An advisory committee will be assembled consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointment.

More information is available from the Coconino County School Superintendent Office at (928) 679-8070 or mcampbell@coconino.az.gov or cmango- paget@coconino.az.gov.

