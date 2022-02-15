Applicants sought for Grand Canyon School Governing Board
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is seeking an applicant for a vacant seat on the Grand Canyon Unified School District #4 Governing Board.
Applicants must reside in the school district and be registered to vote in Arizona. Applicants or their spouses cannot be an employee of the district.
Interested applicants can download an application online and email to cmango- paget@coconino.az.gov or fax to (928) 526-1469. All applications must have a live signature and be mailed to 2384 N. Steves Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 by March 14.
An advisory committee will be assembled consisting of district residents and a current board member to conduct interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointment.
More information is available from the Coconino County School Superintendent Office at (928) 679-8070 or mcampbell@coconino.az.gov or cmango- paget@coconino.az.gov.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Tusayan woman killed after vehicle collides with a tree in Grand Canyon National Park
- Child dies after being struck by vehicle on Hwy 180 near Flagstaff
- Williams takes first steps to regulate short-term rentals
- Obituary: Jeffrey Lawrence Wright
- Pilot escapes injury in airplane crash near Williams
- Williams City Council declines support for glamping rezoning
- Canyon Coaster Park hopeful for spring opening
- Williams City Council cancels Kiwanis swap meet permit
- Scaled-back development on Airport Road to go before Williams Planning and Zoning
- Williams Police investigate disturbance at WEMS
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: