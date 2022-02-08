Scaled-back development on Airport Road to go before Williams Planning and Zoning

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A residential development proposed for Airport Road in Williams has been modified and will return to the Williams Planning and Zoning Commission for a public hearing Feb. 17.

The new proposal is for Cataract Creek subdivision, a 14.25-acre residential development that will include 38 townhomes and 18 single family homes at the 1100 block of Airport Road.

Previously, developer Steve Iverson met opposition when he asked the city for a zoning change that would pave the way for a larger development called Phantom Ranch Village, a proposed 87-acre residential development on the north side of Williams between Grand Canyon Boulevard and Airport Road. The development would have encompassed 407 residential units, including single family homes, duplexes, townhomes and apartments. It also included 15 acres for commercial development.

The proposed Cataract Creek subdivision adheres to the city’s zoning, which identifies the townhome portion of the property as commercial-residential use, and the single-family portion of the property as residential RI-7, with a minimum lot size of 7,000 square-feet.

Iverson states if approved, construction could begin as early as this year.

Two entrances on Airport Road are proposed to serve the project. The south access will be a public 60-foot right of way north of the box culvert on Cataract Creek dedicated to the southern portion of the development.

The second access will be on the northern end of the development, and Iverson has agreed to grant a 60-foot roadway and public utility easement to the city of Williams for any possible expansion of Grand Canyon Boulevard. Cataract Creek Subdivision will construct the street improvements for access and utility connection.

As required by the city of Williams, Iverson agrees to construct road improvements along the frontage of Airport Road and adding curb, gutter and a sidewalk from the north property line to the box culvert.

Cataract Creek subdivision will utilize water from the city of Williams public water system, with offsite improvements to extend the public system to the project site. Iverson will construct the improvements in accordance with city of Williams and Arizona Department of Environmental Quality standards.

A 10-inch public water main will be constructed from the site to Ellen Way and will include fire hydrants.

The city of Williams previously agreed to accept wastewater flows at the Williams Wastewater Treatment Plant. Iverson will construct gravity sewers that flow to a proposed lift station near the West Cataract Creek box culvert under Airport Road. The project will construct the lift station with a utility easement in the lower portion of the property. The sewer collection system and the lift station will become part of the public utility system.

Since the city is studying the capacity and planning a wastewater plant expansion, which could limit future development in the area, Iverson plans to reserve a portion of the property for a possible private wastewater treatment facility that could convey to adjacent properties.

Currently the lots that are served by that gravity line will flow to the lift station at Airport Road. This gravity line will provide the outlet for the future plant.

The property has space reserved for open space that will be utilized for storm water detention, floodplain, recreation and landscaping.

The Williams Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the project Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 113 S. First Street in Williams. A second public hearing is scheduled for the Williams City Council on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the same location.

All interested persons may attend and address their comments to the commission or city council, or may submit written comments at the above address.