OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Rodolfo (Rudy) Sanchez

Rudy Sanchez

Rudy Sanchez

Originally Published: February 8, 2022 1:22 p.m.

Rodolfo (Rudy) Sanchez passed away on December 25, 2021 in his hometown of Williams, Arizona, where he was born on January 12, 1943.

Besides being a devoted husband and father, Rudy was a teacher and basketball coach for 27 plus years.

He cared for and believed in his students by guiding them for success in the future.

Rudy is survived by his wife Mary and his son Roman Sanchez of Williams, his daughters Lisa Miggins (David) of Flagstaff and Adrienne Cox (David) of Rancho Santa Margarita, California and his grandchildren Maya and Ben Miggins and Maxwell Cox. He is also survived by his sister Emma Martinez (Frank) of Flagstaff and his cousin Mary Quiriarte of Williams. Rudy leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Rudy was proceeded in death by his parents Elvira and Margarito Sanchez, his sister Beatrice Torres and his brother Tony Sanchez.

A memorial service will be held in the summer.

Donations in his memory can be made to your favorite charity.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State