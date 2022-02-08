Obituary: Morgan Faith Glasgow
Originally Published: February 8, 2022 1:26 p.m.
Morgan Faith Glasgow was born and passed away on January 21, 2022.
Throughout the high-risk pregnancy, she brought great joy to her family. She fought hard, defied statistics and doctors’ expectations but the fight became too much for her little body and she passed away in her parents arms.
Despite her short time on this earth, Morgan was and will be loved by her family. Her family will miss her deeply, but will remember her for the strong fighter she was.
She will always be loved by her mom, dad (Alyssa Dennison and Brian Glasgow) and big sister Addison.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Child dies after being struck by vehicle on Hwy 180 near Flagstaff
- Tusayan woman killed after vehicle collides with a tree in Grand Canyon National Park
- Williams takes first steps to regulate short-term rentals
- Obituary: Jeffrey Lawrence Wright
- Williams City Council declines support for glamping rezoning
- Obituary: Rodney Jackson Graves
- Pilot escapes injury in airplane crash near Williams
- Cooper Ranch developers met with opposition
- Williams City Council cancels Kiwanis swap meet permit
- Coconino County sees rise in COVID-19 cases
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: