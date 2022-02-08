Obituary: Morgan Faith Glasgow

Morgan Faith Glasgow was born and passed away on January 21, 2022.

Throughout the high-risk pregnancy, she brought great joy to her family. She fought hard, defied statistics and doctors’ expectations but the fight became too much for her little body and she passed away in her parents arms.

Despite her short time on this earth, Morgan was and will be loved by her family. Her family will miss her deeply, but will remember her for the strong fighter she was.

She will always be loved by her mom, dad (Alyssa Dennison and Brian Glasgow) and big sister Addison.