Lady Vikes head to state: Williams pulls off upset win over Mogollon

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – The Williams Lady Vikings brought home a hard-fought win Feb. 2, when the beat the Mogollon Mustangs 62-56.

The Vikings trailed the entire game, until the fourth quarter when the team tied the Mustangs in the final four minutes before pulling ahead for the win.

Kai Mortensen led the team with 19 points, followed closely by Kadance Orozco with 16.

Orozco sunk two 3-pointers to add to her total, with Mortensen adding one.

Shaelee Echeverria added 10 points, followed by Chesnea Larimore with eight.

The Lady Vikings’ quality shooting from the charity stripe helped secure the win.

Mortensen went 8 for 8 in free throws, and was followed by Bradyn Larimore who went 4 for 5, Orozco with 4 for 7 and Echeverria with 4 for 6.

Echeverria led the team with 11 rebounds, and was followed by Chesnea Larimore with eight.

The team now heads to the 1A Conference Play-in where they will face Desert Christian in Tucson Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of that game will advance the 1A State Championship Feb. 12.