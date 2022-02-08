Canyon Coaster Park hopeful for spring opening

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Although Canyon Coaster Park was optimistic for a December opening, progress is moving at a rapid pace at the Williams construction site.

Utility connection issues have slowed the progress of the development of the site, but co-owner Scott Towsley said the company is hopeful for a spring opening.

“We’re waiting for a transformer from APS, and the gas company won’t set the meter and give us gas until we have permanent power,” Towsley said.

Towsley said the first floor of the lodge building is complete and employees have begun to move into the offices.

“We still need to put in lockers that are arriving Saturday, and we need to touch up paint and polish concrete,” he said. “But come March 1, the bottom floor will be done.”

That floor also includes ticketing, restrooms and lockers.

“The upstairs restaurant is 70 percent done, but that will be a little further down the road,” Towsley said.

Towsley said the company is anticipating testing the coasters and track in the next few weeks.

“The entire coaster is in,” he said. “It will take about a week of testing — all of the engineers come out, the inspectors — and we do about four days of testing. We load carts up with sandbags, overload them, and check the computers.”

On the tubing hill, construction of the retaining wall is near completion.

“As we start getting closer to an opening date, we will start making snow,” he said. “At this late in the game though we will only get about a month or five weeks of snow play in.”

Towsley said construction will soon begin on the parking lot below the lodge.

The coaster track will have manually controlled carts with a backup computer that controls speed and braking.

The track sits on steel frames pinned to the ground, with parts of the coaster reaching heights of 35 feet. Safety netting and walkways will be installed in areas where the coaster track rises more than five feet above the ground.

The tubing hill will have eight lanes over a 150-foot wide by 500-foot long area. Riders will be transported up the hill via a “magic carpet lift system.”

A snow cat will be utilized to maintain lanes and snow conditions. The snow cat will be housed at the base along with a 500-square-foot pump house that will hold a vertical turbine pump, a control system and tube storage for snow making.

The owners have previous experience with amusement parks, which include the Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain, Big Bear Snow Play and the Mine Shaft Coaster all located in Big Bear Lake, California.

Towsley said the construction and design of Canyon Coasters will align with the character of Williams.