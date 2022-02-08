Around the Rim: week of Feb. 9

Twin Arrows Casino Trip Feb. 18

A trip to Twin Arrows Casino on Interstate 40 in northern Arizona, will take place Feb. 18. The trip is offered by the Grand Canyon Recreation Center and costs $22.50 per person. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389

Grand Canyon Recreation Center Valentine’s craft night Feb. 9

Grand Canyon Recreation Center will host a Valentine’s Craft Night Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389

Canyon Community Yoga cancelled

In-person Canyon Community Yoga classes have been cancelled until further notice. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Cinema night at Grand Canyon Rec Center

On Feb. 12, the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will host a movie night at 6 p.m. the movie is ‘The Card Counter’ (rated R). The event is free, along with complimentary refreshments.

Super Bowl Bingo Feb. 13

On Feb. 13 the Grand Canyon Recreation Center is offering Super Bowl Bingo from 6-10 p.m. More information is available from the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers

Grand Canyon Food Pantry is in need of volunteers. The operation is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m., and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m.

The pantry also makes a delivery to Desert View on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. More information is available by emailing gcfoodpantryinc@gmail.com. or calling (207) 229-1228.

Grand Canyon COVID-19 testing

Grand Canyon Clinic continues to offer COVID-19 testing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, by appointment only. On Mondays and Fridays, testing occurs at 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. The number of slots is limited each day based on clinic staffing and patient load. There is currently no option for saliva testing and no rapid testing is available. Turnaround times for test results are currently between 48-72 hours compared to the 6-7 days the clinic was reporting several weeks ago. More information and to make an appointment is available at (928) 638-2551.

COVID-19 testing in Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Healthcare has partnered with Premier Lab Solutions to offer expanded COVID-19 testing in Flagstaff.

The new mobile testing site is located at Elk’s Lodge #499 on N. San Francisco Street. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Members of the public may drive up without an appointment during testing times.

Free at home COVID-19 testing

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at home COVID-19 tests, according to Coconino County Health Department. These tests are free. Orders usually ship within 7-12 days. More information is available at covidtests.gov.



Chase Bank closed as of Feb. 8

Chase Bank has closed its Grand Canyon branch as of Feb. 8. A walk-up ATM will remain at the current location. This ATM allows customers to conduct more than 70 percent of routine banking transactions.

Kolb Studio changes exhibit

Starting Jan. 25, ‘The Amazing Kolb Brothers: A Grand Life at Grand Canyon’, returns to Kolb Studio. The exhibit tells the story of pioneer photographers Emery and Ellsworth Kolb who helped turn the Grand Canyon into a national icon.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month between 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 605-472-5380, Access Code: 639046.



Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Call for local artists

Beginning in January, the Grand Canyon Recreation Center will be exhibiting local artwork. A section of the Community Rec. Center will be dedicated to this monthly exhibit. Artists must be able to display 6-10 pieces. For the month of February, Alexandria, 11, will be displaying her work Feb. 4-28. More information or to reserve a spot, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

NPS headquarters under construction

The NPS Headquarters building will be undergoing construction. Accrording to NPS, the project will be ongoing until June 2022.

CASA in Flagstaff seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings.

CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

