Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Feb. 06
Tusayan woman killed after vehicle collides with a tree in Grand Canyon National Park

Originally Published: February 4, 2022 12:11 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. —A Tusayan woman has died after her vehicle struck a tree on State Route 64 in Grand Canyon National Park.

On Feb. 2 at approximately 8:40 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle accident near the South Entrance Station along State Route 64 in Grand Canyon National Park.

Haley McCormick, 26, of Tusayan, Arizona, suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tree.

According to the National Park Service, attempts to resuscitate McCormick were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement rangers closed State Route 64 north of the South Entrance Station in order to safely clear the scene and investigate the incident. The road remained closed until approximately 12:15 a.m. Feb. 3.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in coordination with the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information provided by NPS

