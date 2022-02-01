A trip to the top: Grand Canyon’s eighth grade class raising funds for Washington D.C. trip

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In an effort to engage students and provide a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the nation’s capital, Grand Canyon School has approved a trip to Washington D.C. for eighth grade students in May.

“The Washington, D.C. trip could help transform a group of eighth grade students into deeply engaged, caring citizens,” said Janna Radarian, Grand Canyon School’s middle school social studies teacher.

The trip was approved in January, leaving students a quick turn-around time to raise just over $2,000 per student for the trip.

Student kickstarted fundraising efforts for the trip Jan. 28 with a Native taco sale.

Upcoming fundraisers include an enchilada sale Feb. 7-12, spaghetti dinner Feb. 15 and a bake sale at the Grand Canyon Market Feb. 19. The public is also welcome to donate their Arizona School Tax Credit to the trip.

Currently, class sponsors include McDonalds and Xanterra as well as support from parents and staff at Grand Canyon School.

According to organizers, the mission of the trip is to provide every eighth grade students at Grand Canyon School the opportunity to see first-hand locations that exhibit how people of the past and present change the world through the processes in American Democracy.

During the trip, students will first travel to Yorktown, Virginia, before going to Mount Vernon, Virginia, to visit the home of George Washington.

Finally, students arrive in Washington, D.C. to visit all of the locations that memorialize change makers of the past. They will visit the Capitol Building, White House, Smithsonian, Holocaust Museum and the Washington Monument.

According to Radarian, reflections regarding the locations will occur throughout the trip.

“The hope is that the Grand Canyon School eighth grade students will emulate the inspirations of the past by being the change they wish to see in the world,” she said.

More information is available from Radarian at jradarian@grandcanyonschool.org.