Grand Canyon Food Pantry seeks volunteers to help with weekly distribution

It’s a common call — a call for volunteers, but one that is absolutely necessary when it comes to the survival of many local organizations and non-profits, including the Grand Canyon Food Pantry.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” said Grand Canyon Food Pantry Organizer Mike Scott.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry has served the Grand Canyon community since 2017, after former Grand Canyon Chief Ranger Matt Vandzura met with Scott to discuss food insecurity in Grand Canyon Village.

At that time, 50 percent of students in the Grand Canyon Unified School District were eligible for subsidized lunch. The Census Bureau estimates the poverty rate in Grand Canyon Village at 12.4 percent, but private firms place that number closer to 28 percent, according to the pantry.

Additionally, the village is at least 70 miles from city services like supermarkets and department stores, and one in four residents do not have an automobile.

Because of this, the need in the community is tangible. Over the last several years, this need, as well as a need for volunteers, has only been accentuated, according to Scott.

“We’re doing good, our cliental has remained steady. We help maybe 45-50 people a week,” he said. “Over the period of COVID, volunteers have ebbed and flowed based on work schedules changing, now, with the omicron, somebody feels good one day, they sign up and Saturday morning they feel terrible and we have to scramble to find somebody to replace them,” he said.

The pantry is a partner agency of St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix, Arizona.

“So our food supply is secure,” the pantry states on its website. “St. Mary’s also offers us training and conducts a compliance audit annually to ensure we are operating in a ‘food safe’ manner.”

According to Scott, around 90 percent of the pantry’s frozen meat is supplied through St. Mary’s Food Bank.



In addition to St. Mary’s contributions, the pantry ‘rescues’ food from Canyon Village Market, Texaco Mini Mart and Flagstaff Family Food.

“We try and maintain an assortment of good and wholesome foods, as well as — because people need to have a little fun in their lives — some junk food like candy bars and stuff like that,” Scott said.

In 2019, the pantry received their Special Use Permit from the National Park Service. They currently operate from an old jail and three storage sheds in Grand Canyon Village.

According to the pantry, the NPS provides buildings and utilities, which allows the pantry to operate without the need for major fund drives.

Volunteering at the pantry

During a typical shift, volunteers will spend around three hours at the pantry. During that time, volunteers will help set up for distribution, distribute items to the public and assist with clean-up.

Scott said they especially need help on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.

“That’s where we run into the most vacancies,” he said. “If somebody has Wednesdays off and wants to volunteer, even once a month that would be a huge help.”

The easiest way for people to volunteer is to visit signup.com/go/QjAqTrA. This link takes volunteers directly to the site where they can then see what days and shifts are available. If it’s a person’s first time volunteering, the pantry will arrange to have somebody meet them for hands on training.

“Because we’re all-volunteer, we try to make it as simple as possible,” Scott said.

Receiving aid from the pantry

To receive food from the pantry, individuals need only provide their name, address and date of birth.

“That’s as complicated as it gets,” Scott said. “We try to always have some fresh fruits and frozen meat. We also try to have an assortment of soups and canned goods and items for those who live in dorms where cooking is a little more challenging for them.”

Grand Canyon Food Pantry is open Monday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m. and Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m.

The pantry also makes a delivery to Desert View the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Those who need the pantry’s services can visit the pantry at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon National Park or call (207) 229-1228.