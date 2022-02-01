Ranger’s Log: Calls for service at Grand Canyon ending Jan. 15

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending Jan. 15.

On Jan. 4, rangers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a verbal domestic disturbance on the side of Highway 64 at the park boundary. The involved parties were separated, and one female was transported to her residence in the park.

On Jan. 4, rangers responded to a report of a verbal altercation between staff and a guest at the Bright Angel Tavern. One male was determined to have become verbally hostile after his reservation had been delayed and was asked to leave the lodge due to inappropriate language. A verbal warning for disorderly conduct was given to the man, a 62-year-old male resident of Colorado.

On Jan. 7, rangers responded to a report of two smash and grab vehicle burglaries at the Shoshone Point parking lot. The following day, a third report of a vehicle burglary at Grandview Point was received. Clothes, jewelry and a laptop were taken from the vehicles. The investigation is ongoing – no suspects have been identified.

ON Jan. 8, rangers were dispatched to Center Road near Clinic Road for a report of an intoxicated male walking in the road. Rangers responded and contacted two men. One of the men could not stand on his own, falling multiple times while in the presence of the ranger. The male, a 59-year-old resident of Tuba City, Arizona, was subsequently issued a violation notice for being Under the Influence of Alcohol – Danger to Self. Both men were then transported to their lodging.

On Jan. 12, rangers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a Grand Canyon Village residence. The victim was provided victim services and an investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Investigative Services Branch.

On Jan. 13, rangers responded to a late report of a domestic assault involving two residents of Grand Canyon Village. The victim was contacted and provided victim services. The suspect, a 25-year-old resident of Grand Canyon, fled, and has not been located at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

On Jan. 14, rangers responded to a call for service for a resident of Grand Canyon Village wanting to turn himself in for an active arrest warrant. Due to current COVID restrictions at Coconino County Detention Facility, plans were made for the individual to self-surrender at a later date.

On Jan. 15, rangers responded to report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle was taken from the South Rim maintenance compound. An abandoned rental car was found in the same area. Investigation identified a suspect, a 37-year-old male resident of Colorado. He was later located in the Maricopa County Detention facility on unrelated charges. The vehicle has not been recovered.

There were three assault and disorderly conduct offenses, seven traffic offenses, two drug and alcohol offenses (not DUI), two DUI offenses, two motor vehicle crashes, one theft/larceny/fraud, three natural resources incidents, one commercial incident and zero welfare check/emotionally disturbed person responses.