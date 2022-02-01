Community calendar: week Feb. 2

Learn more about world religions

Do you want to learn about world religions? Come join St. Johns Church book study. We are studying "The World's Religions" by Huston Smith. Book study is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The church is located at 202 West Grant Street. Masks are required.

Four chaplains memorial Feb. 3 in Williams

On Feb. 3, American Legion posts in Williams and the Grand Canyon are coming together to honor four World War II chaplains, who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

To honor these men, American Legion Cordova Post 13 and American Legion John Ivens Post 42 are holding Four Chaplains Day Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at Monument Park in Williams. The public is encouraged to attend.

"Glamping" project before Coconino P&Z Feb. 23

A proposed "glamping" project in Williams is coming before Coconino Planning & Zoning Feb. 23. The meeting is a public hearing that will be on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Visit https://coconino.az.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-and-Zoning-Commission-and-Board-4/ for the agenda with the link to the meeting.

Easter Craft Sale April 9

The second annual Easter Craft Sale will take place April 9 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams.

Save MTR Valentine Bake Sale

A Save-MTR bake sale will be at Old Trails on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Anyone who would like to donate food can drop off items at 8:30 a.m. More information is available from Robynn Eckel at (928)635-4726.

Financial Assistance available for Little League registration

T-Mobile is once again offering financial assistance to families this season through their T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant. Visit their website at: https://www.littleleague.org/call-up-grant-program/instructions/

If you don't qualify but need assistance, email williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Senior class cinnamon roll fundraiser

The class of 2022 is selling cinnamon rolls. They will be sold from Jan. 24 through Feb. 3 and be ready to pick up at the Viking Grill Feb. 11 between 1 and 2 p.m. They are $15 for a 13" x 9" pan of six. More information is available by contacting Williams High School at (928) 635-4474.

AZGFD seek to build public-private alliances

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is making a call to the public to provide an opportunity for outside entities to build a mutually beneficial relationship with the agency.This call to the public will be open for 45 days from Jan. 15 to Feb. 28. AZGFD is interested in building relationships with entities operating in Arizona and establishing public-private alliances that will allow the agency to reach new customers and provide funding for wildlife conservation.

Advocates needed for foster children

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are needed to represent foster children in Coconino County. Providers spend 15-20 hours each month on behalf of an assigned child. They gather information for a child's case and give recommendations to a judge regarding the best interests of that child. More information can be found at (928) 226-5420.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.