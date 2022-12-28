OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

7 hurt as Grand Canyon tour helicopter makes hard landing

This image provided by Boulder City communications manager Lisa LaPlante shows a Grand Canyon tour helicopter after a Dec. 27, crash described as a "hard landing" at Boulder City Municipal Airport. Officials say the pilot and six passengers were taken to Las Vegas-area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. (Lisa LaPlante/Boulder City via AP)

This image provided by Boulder City communications manager Lisa LaPlante shows a Grand Canyon tour helicopter after a Dec. 27, crash described as a "hard landing" at Boulder City Municipal Airport. Officials say the pilot and six passengers were taken to Las Vegas-area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. (Lisa LaPlante/Boulder City via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 28, 2022 1:38 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Grand Canyon tour helicopter made a hard landing at a Las Vegas-area airport, injuring seven people, officials said Dec. 28. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Local responders and the National Transportation Safety Board characterized it as a "hard landing" around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boulder City Municipal Airport, while the Federal Aviation Administration called it a crash while landing.

A photo posted on Facebook showed the red helicopter upright in a flat desert area. There were no reports of a fire.

The pilot and six passengers were taken to hospitals in Las Vegas and suburban Henderson for treatment of injuries that Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante called not life-threatening.

The FAA said it is investigating, and the NTSB identified the operator of the Airbus Helicopters EC130 T2 as Las Vegas-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter air tours.

Papillon representatives did not immediately respond Wednesday to a telephone message.

FlightAware, an air traffic database, reported that the 25-minute flight originated at the Grand Canyon near Kingman, Arizona, and was headed for the Boulder City airport. Boulder City is a 30-minute drive from downtown Las Vegas.

NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said a preliminary report should be available within about three weeks.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State