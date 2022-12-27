Enrollment now open for Scientists in the Parks Internship

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Scientists in Parks program is a collaboration between Stewards Individual Placements (a program of Conservation Legacy), the National Park Service, Ecological Society of America and the Geological Society of America. We match young adults with short-term, paid, internships with the National Park Service. Participants may assist with research, synthesis of scientific literature, geologic mapping, GIS analysis, site evaluations, resource inventorying and monitoring, impact mitigation, developing brochures and informative media presentations, and educating park staff and park visitors. SIP positions can last from 3 months to one-year.

Applications

Summer positions: applications opened in early December, with an application deadline of Sunday, January 22. Summer positions start between the months of May - September.

Winter positions: applications open in May. Winter positions start between the months of October-April.

An Immersive Experience

Scientists in Parks provides immersive, paid work experiences in natural resource fields so the next generation of park stewards—especially those underrepresented in science—have a unique opportunity to work on important real-world projects while building professional experience and a life-long connection to America’s national parks.

Program Scope

Position areas will encompass the biological, physical, and social sciences and will address a spectrum of topics—including air quality, climate change, geology, hydrology, night skies, paleontology, communication, and outreach.

The program also invites science-related positions that intersect with the human dimensions of managing natural resources.

Values

SIP welcomes aspiring professionals to apply and we invite the full participation of individuals currently being underserved in STEM career fields. This includes, but is not limited to, individuals from racially and/or ethnically diverse communities, individuals with disabilities, individuals from LGBTIQ+ communities, and individuals who experience intersectionality with one or more of these identities.