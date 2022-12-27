Enrollment now open for Scientists in the Parks Internship
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Scientists in Parks program is a collaboration between Stewards Individual Placements (a program of Conservation Legacy), the National Park Service, Ecological Society of America and the Geological Society of America. We match young adults with short-term, paid, internships with the National Park Service. Participants may assist with research, synthesis of scientific literature, geologic mapping, GIS analysis, site evaluations, resource inventorying and monitoring, impact mitigation, developing brochures and informative media presentations, and educating park staff and park visitors. SIP positions can last from 3 months to one-year.
Applications
Summer positions: applications opened in early December, with an application deadline of Sunday, January 22. Summer positions start between the months of May - September.
Winter positions: applications open in May. Winter positions start between the months of October-April.
An Immersive Experience
Scientists in Parks provides immersive, paid work experiences in natural resource fields so the next generation of park stewards—especially those underrepresented in science—have a unique opportunity to work on important real-world projects while building professional experience and a life-long connection to America’s national parks.
Program Scope
Position areas will encompass the biological, physical, and social sciences and will address a spectrum of topics—including air quality, climate change, geology, hydrology, night skies, paleontology, communication, and outreach.
The program also invites science-related positions that intersect with the human dimensions of managing natural resources.
Values
SIP welcomes aspiring professionals to apply and we invite the full participation of individuals currently being underserved in STEM career fields. This includes, but is not limited to, individuals from racially and/or ethnically diverse communities, individuals with disabilities, individuals from LGBTIQ+ communities, and individuals who experience intersectionality with one or more of these identities.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- No injuries reported in Williams west side house fire Dec. 11
- Going for a wild ride: Bearizona's new VIP experience
- Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
- Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
- Obituary: McNeil (Mickey) Glassburn
- Williams Fire issues awards, recognizes recruits at annual Christmas party
- 20 things to love about winter in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: