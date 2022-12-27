OFFERS
Rain and snow arriving later today in Williams

(NWS graphic)

(NWS graphic)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 27, 2022 3:44 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Snow and rain is on the way this week in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Dec. 27-28 with total snow accumulations of 3 to 12 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and less than one inch for Grand Canyon South Rim. Grand Canyon North Rim can expect 8 to 14 inches.

Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect accumulations; the heaviest snowfall will be between Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

An increase in wind is expected today and will continue into Wednesday in northern Arizona, with wind gusts expected to reach 18-28 mph.

Rain and high-elevation snow showers then linger through Saturday, before another storms system potentially moves into the region on Sunday.

The winter storm watch is for areas above 5,000 feet in the area of Jacob Lake, Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon South Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,000 feet, leading to areas of reduced visibility.

The high for Williams today is expected to reach 53 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 18 and 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.

Wednesday’s high will be 39, with south winds from 13 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

There is a 30 percent chance of snow showers Thursday and a high near 33.

Friday should be cloudy with a high of 39. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

