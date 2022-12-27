Rain and snow arriving later today in Williams
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Snow and rain is on the way this week in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Dec. 27-28 with total snow accumulations of 3 to 12 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and less than one inch for Grand Canyon South Rim. Grand Canyon North Rim can expect 8 to 14 inches.
Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect accumulations; the heaviest snowfall will be between Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.
An increase in wind is expected today and will continue into Wednesday in northern Arizona, with wind gusts expected to reach 18-28 mph.
Rain and high-elevation snow showers then linger through Saturday, before another storms system potentially moves into the region on Sunday.
The winter storm watch is for areas above 5,000 feet in the area of Jacob Lake, Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon South Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,000 feet, leading to areas of reduced visibility.
The high for Williams today is expected to reach 53 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 18 and 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.
Wednesday’s high will be 39, with south winds from 13 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
There is a 30 percent chance of snow showers Thursday and a high near 33.
Friday should be cloudy with a high of 39. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- No injuries reported in Williams west side house fire Dec. 11
- Going for a wild ride: Bearizona's new VIP experience
- Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
- Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
- Obituary: McNeil (Mickey) Glassburn
- Williams Fire issues awards, recognizes recruits at annual Christmas party
- 20 things to love about winter in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: