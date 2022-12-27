OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Interior $228 million for wildfire mitigation and resilience from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The Horse wildland fire's plume taken from Hilltop above Cleator. (YCSO)

The Horse wildland fire's plume taken from Hilltop above Cleator. (YCSO)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 27, 2022 9:51 a.m.

DENVER Colo. — During a visit to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge recently, Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau announced $228 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support wildland fire management in fiscal year 2023.

This funding is the first of several allocations to be made this year and will support continuing pay increases for federal firefighters, new training opportunities, fuels management work to reduce fire risk, burned area rehabilitation to help speed recovery after fires and increased funding for science that will examine the impacts of climate change on fire management.

“In Colorado and across the West, communities are feeling the effects of the climate crisis in the form of worsening drought and severe wildland fires. With funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Interior Department is bringing much-needed support to increase the resilience of lands facing the threat of wildland fires and better support federal wildland firefighters,” said Deputy Secretary Beaudreau. “These resources are vital to prevent future fires, rehabilitate burned areas and properly equip our brave firefighters on the frontlines.”

Deputy Secretary Beaudreau, Governor Jared Polis, and state and federal officials were in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge today to tour sites set to receive funding to reduce the risk of wildfire. The projects showcase work with partners in the wildland urban interface where communities and infrastructure mingle with fire-prone uninhabited spaces.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Interior Department is investing $1.5 billion over five years to improve firefighter pay and increase the resilience of communities and lands facing the threat of wildfires. This funding supports the department’s Five-year Monitoring, Maintenance, and Treatment Plan, which lays out a roadmap to address wildfire risk and prepare communities and ecosystems for the threat of wildfire.

The $228 million follows $180 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law support to wildland fire management programs in fiscal year 2022, for a total of $408 million in funding. With support from these new investments and in coordination with partners, the Department has laid the groundwork to expand wildland firefighter training, develop a geospatial wildfire risk mitigation planning tool, and increase local firefighting capacity.

The law also established the Wildfire Mitigation and Management Commission, which began meeting this year. The Departments of the Interior and Agriculture have also begun work to better support the unique mental health needs of wildland firefighters by establishing a health and wellbeing program directed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Information provided by Department of the Interior.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State