Grand Canyon receives $250,000 grant from National Park Foundation and Subaru
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- GRCA is the recent recipient of a $250,000 Don’t Feed the Landfills grant through the National Park Foundation (NPF) and corporate sponsor, Subaru. Congratulations to Dierdre Hanners (FMD) for her work in securing this important grant for the park.
The park is committed to revitalizing its recycling program. The funding will provide for new solid waste and recycling containers, as well as outreach and education programs to focus on re-educating the residents, employees, and visitors of the park on recycling and reduction of solid waste. The overall goal is to have demonstrated reductions in solid waste output and an increase in recycling tonnage, which collectively will reduce the park’s input to landfills.
Throughout FY23, the park will:
- Procure the necessary infrastructure to provide labeling consistency across trash and recycling containers
- Work with concessionaires to start the “Back of House” recycling operation
- Develop and implement an employee/resident recycling training program
- Hire interns through Northern Arizona University and the Greening Youth Foundation to observe visitor and employee solid waste/recycling patterns
- Produce recommendations to address visitor and employee habits including decreasing solid waste drop-off, increasing recycling, and reducing recycling contamination.
- Develop an outward focused recycling program for visitors
Many thanks to the National Park Foundation, Grand Canyon Conservancy and sponsor Subaru for supporting this important park initiative! This past week, Grand Canyon Partnerships Coordinator, Jenn O’Neill was interviewed by the NPF on the significance of this grant for Grand Canyon.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- No injuries reported in Williams west side house fire Dec. 11
- Going for a wild ride: Bearizona's new VIP experience
- Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
- Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
- Obituary: McNeil (Mickey) Glassburn
- Williams Fire issues awards, recognizes recruits at annual Christmas party
- 20 things to love about winter in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: