Around the Rim: Week of Dec. 28

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 27, 2022 10:33 a.m.

Rec Center ping pong tournament Dec. 28

The Rec Center will host a ping pong tournement beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 28. For more information or to register, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Rec Center pool tournament Dec. 29

The Rec Center will host a pool tournement beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 28. For more information or to register, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Rec Center New Year’s Eve fundraiser party Dec. 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a New Year’s Eve party to raise funds for the Grand Canyon School eight grade trip to Washington D.C.

The event begins at 9 p.m. at the Best Wester Premier Squire Inn in Tusayan. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children. 50/50 raffle tickets are available for purchase at the Rec Center, with 50 percent donated to Grand Canyon School. Participants do not need to be present to win.

Local band Juniper Hill will perform at 9:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon Pride Club meets second Tuesday of each month

The Grand Pride Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.in the Rec Center Piano Room. More information is available by contacting grandcanyonprideclub@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

CASA seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.

