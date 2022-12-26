OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Yasmin Captain

Yasmin Captain is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Yasmin Captain is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 26, 2022 3:06 p.m.

Yasmin is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since fourth grade. She moved here from Winslow.

In high school, Yasmin has participated in basketball, volleyball and softball. She also has been involved in National Honor Society and student council.

Yasmin’s favorite class in high school was English.

“I like writing and expressing myself.” Yasmin said.

Yasmin’s favorite teacher has been Mrs. Yaw.

“I feel like she helps me get out of my comfort zone a lot.” Yasmin said.

Yasmin’s favorite high school memory is homecoming.

“I like dressing up because it feels like Halloween, and also the float building,” she said.

In her down time, Yasmin likes spending time with her friends and family and taking pictures.

After high school, Yasmin is planning on studying business management at Arizona State University. She hopes to become a wedding planner one day.

