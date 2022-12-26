WHS senior spotlight: Yasmin Captain
Yasmin is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since fourth grade. She moved here from Winslow.
In high school, Yasmin has participated in basketball, volleyball and softball. She also has been involved in National Honor Society and student council.
Yasmin’s favorite class in high school was English.
“I like writing and expressing myself.” Yasmin said.
Yasmin’s favorite teacher has been Mrs. Yaw.
“I feel like she helps me get out of my comfort zone a lot.” Yasmin said.
Yasmin’s favorite high school memory is homecoming.
“I like dressing up because it feels like Halloween, and also the float building,” she said.
In her down time, Yasmin likes spending time with her friends and family and taking pictures.
After high school, Yasmin is planning on studying business management at Arizona State University. She hopes to become a wedding planner one day.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- No injuries reported in Williams west side house fire Dec. 11
- Going for a wild ride: Bearizona's new VIP experience
- Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
- Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
- Obituary: McNeil (Mickey) Glassburn
- Williams Fire issues awards, recognizes recruits at annual Christmas party
- 20 things to love about winter in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: