OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Native Air opens new base expanding air medical services in Yavapai County

(Photo/Native Air)

(Photo/Native Air)

Originally Published: December 26, 2022 3:15 p.m.

COTTONWOOD, Arizona – Air Methods has announced a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond.

Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is located at the Cottonwood Airport. Native Air 83 expands life-saving care in the region, joining the existing aircraft bases Native 4, 14, and 7 which respond to Yavapai, Coconino, and Gila counties. Native Air offers the community critical care 24/7/365, responding to emergency medical calls for trauma events including heart attacks and strokes, pediatric emergencies, burns and other incidents. Additionally, the team provides critical interfacility transports when patients need to move between hospitals for specialized care.

Native Air 83 is equipped with a Bell 407 aircraft and industry-leading equipment and medical devices. The aircraft and crew are skilled in high-altitude flight, positioned for mountainous terrain and rural scene calls. The Native Air crew achieved the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and carries the critical tools, medications, and supplies needed to provide ICU-level care while in flight.

“Having access to blood for scene calls is such a valuable resource in our community,” said Account Executive Jeannette Hovey. “With this tool, patients have the potential for better outcomes. Administration of blood, combined with rapid air transport, can truly help critically ill or injured patients who otherwise might not survive.”

Native Air’s high-caliber crew stands ready to serve when called upon by contacting emergency dispatch at (800) 642-7828.

Information provided by Native Air.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State