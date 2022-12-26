Coconino County seeks $26.6 in flood relief grants

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The past monsoon season in Coconino County caused massive flooding from the Pipeline Fire burn scar, which impacted nine watersheds and many communities. During the 45 major flood events, the substantially increased flood flows overwhelmed both natural channels on forest and existing flood mitigation in the communities causing widespread destruction.

The Coconino County Flood Control District (District) Board of Directors approved the submission of applications for three separate grants to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for engineering and construction of flood mitigation measures in the Schultz/Pipeline Flood Area.

The District is seeking approximately $26.6 million in funding flood mitigation measures in the Schultz/Pipeline Flood Area in the Doney Park area.

The Flood Control District is also pursuing $3.1 million from FEMA’s BRIC program. If awarded, the funds would be used to engineer and construct drainage improvements to a culvert on Highway 89.