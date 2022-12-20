Williams Fire issues awards, recognizes recruits at annual Christmas party
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Christmas party was held Dec. 10 at the American Legion.
Several members were recognized for their dedication and service to the community.
Steve Vanesian was voted firefighter of the year. The department said Vanesian responds to the majority of calls throughout the year. He has also put in extra hours with fire prevention and other department activities.
Don Mackay was recognized for five years of service to the department.
Ian James was recognized for 30 years of service to the department.
Alex Soria, Christina Warnke, Luciana Pearson, Gabriel Bustillos, Linda Mathews and Korey Parez are new volunteers this year.
Williams Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1921. It is an all-volunteer department. The fire department is always seeking volunteer firefighters and administrative assistants. Anyone interested in serving the Williams community, can contact Williams Fire at (928) 635-4451 Ext 227.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- Christmas light parade and annual tree lighting set for Nov. 26
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- Two killed in train-vehicle collision near Bellemont
- Obituary: Roger Lee Wiese
- Canyon Coaster Adventure Park begins snowmaking, becomes snow tubing haven
- Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
- Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
- 20 things to love about winter in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: