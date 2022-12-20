Williams Fire issues awards, recognizes recruits at annual Christmas party

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Christmas party was held Dec. 10 at the American Legion.

Several members were recognized for their dedication and service to the community.

Steve Vanesian was voted firefighter of the year. The department said Vanesian responds to the majority of calls throughout the year. He has also put in extra hours with fire prevention and other department activities.

Don Mackay was recognized for five years of service to the department.

Ian James was recognized for 30 years of service to the department.

Alex Soria, Christina Warnke, Luciana Pearson, Gabriel Bustillos, Linda Mathews and Korey Parez are new volunteers this year.

Williams Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1921. It is an all-volunteer department. The fire department is always seeking volunteer firefighters and administrative assistants. Anyone interested in serving the Williams community, can contact Williams Fire at (928) 635-4451 Ext 227.