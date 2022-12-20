OFFERS
Tusayan Volunteer Academy graduates seven

Miguel Dimas (2021), Sire Ponce (2021), Jessica Camacho, Anthony Diluzio, Roman Evans and Gabe Romero were recently sworn in as volunteer firefighters after completing the department's volunteer academy. Not pictured: Edward O’Bannon III. (Photo/Greg Brush, TFD)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 20, 2022 9:32 a.m.

Seven community members recently graduated from Tusayan Fire District’s Volunteer Fire Academy. The group will join the department’s 11 career and reserve firefighters. Pictured from left to right are organizer and lead instructor Greg Lawrence, Assistant Chief Ray D’Albini, Miguel Dimas (2021), Sire Ponce (2021), Jessica Camacho, Anthony Diluzio, Roman Evans and Gabe Romero. Not pictured: Edward O’Bannon III.

