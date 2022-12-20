Tusayan Volunteer Academy graduates seven
Originally Published: December 20, 2022 9:32 a.m.
Seven community members recently graduated from Tusayan Fire District’s Volunteer Fire Academy. The group will join the department’s 11 career and reserve firefighters. Pictured from left to right are organizer and lead instructor Greg Lawrence, Assistant Chief Ray D’Albini, Miguel Dimas (2021), Sire Ponce (2021), Jessica Camacho, Anthony Diluzio, Roman Evans and Gabe Romero. Not pictured: Edward O’Bannon III.
