Students deck the halls (and Christmas trees)
Originally Published: December 20, 2022 11:55 a.m.
Christina Hernandez’s kindergarten class from Williams Elementary-Middle School decorates Williams City Hall Christmas tree. Heritage Elementary School students pose with Smokey the Bear after decorating the Williams Visitor Center Christmas tree. Darcy Evan's kindergarten class strikes a pose in their hand-crafted reindeer costumes.
Photo Gallery
